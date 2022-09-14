SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- At the city council meeting next week, the Springfield alder people will vote on whether a question regarding local townships will be on the ballot.
The advisory question would ask citizens if they want to dissolve townships located within the city. The proposal has township leaders and city leaders split on what is best.
Ward 7 Alderman Joe McMenamin says the townships perform many of the same services the city does. He says having extra administrators is increasing costs for taxpayers.
"It eliminates duplicate of government, and we don't need double layers of government," said McMenamin. "We've got, in general way too many units of government in Illinois, and if we can eliminate some of those units, with a positive result for the taxpayers, a lesser tax burden and more efficiency we should do it."
Joe Aiello, Supervisor for Capital Township, says he thinks people don't realize just how efficient the Township is. He is concerned people will fall through the cracks if the city of Springfield takes over.
"We provide general rental assistance, utility assistance, Workfare assistance, we repurpose individuals with job skills," said Aiello. "The city doesn't provide those types of services. I think some of our most vulnerable clients, some of our most famous citizens in this community, are going to be not looked at and appreciated the way they should be."
Local townships are in charge of assessing properties, which is where taxing processes can be impacted. Aiello says Capital Township assess 50,00 parcels of property and the City of Springfield doesn't have the capabilities to take on this responsibility.
"We're also concerned about how the city's going to assess property, there's 50,000 parcels of property, they have no experience," said Aiello.
Gary Budd is the Supervisor of Springfield Township. He says people don't understand how the change could impact taxes.
"Mayor Langfelder says it won't add to your tax bills but that's not true," said Budd. "It will affect your tax bills."
Budd sys he plans to work with administrators from other townships to oppose the measure. His primary concern is making sure people get the one-on-one service they deserve.
"You don't have that person to person contact no more," said Budd. "You have a system you have to call them and if they they might call you tomorrow or the next day, but it's not going to be that personal touch. You're going to lose all that."
The Springfield City Council will vote next week to determine if the question will be on the ballot. The responses will determine if the city tries to eliminate townships or stops its efforts.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
