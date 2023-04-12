NEWTON, Ill. (WAND) — A Jasper County family has been missing since at least February of this year and the Newton Police Department has asked for assistance in locating them.
Stephen, Monica, Nicholas, and Aiden Lutz were reported missing by a family member on February 10. Since that time, the family has not been seen.
There have been previous reports of domestic violence in the home.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the family can contact the City of Newton Police Department at 618-783-8478.
The full press release from Newton PD can be found below:
For Immediate Release from City of Newton Police Department
On February 10th, 2023, a family member reported Stephen Lutz (44), Monica Lutz (34), Nicholas Lutz (9), and Aiden Lutz (11) missing.
We began an investigation which led us to believe they have left the state. A missing persons report has been filed with us and the information was shared to other agencies for assistance.
In addition to this, we also released an Attempt to Locate for the parties involved on February 14, 2023. Though at the time we had no evidence to suggest immediate danger for any of the parties we are taking the necessary precautions due to the length of time the parties have been missing.
On January 19th, 2023 Stephen appeared in court via zoom facing domestic battery charges. He was released on bond with the condition of no contact and no entry upon residence of the victim or the location of the family home on Fairground Street. There have been previous reports of domestic violence in the home and the above charges are still pending.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. This case is still pending in court, and Stephen is innocent until proven guilty. The house is currently uninhabited and none of the family members have been seen for several weeks. Their cellphones have been disconnected and since the children were homeschooled there has been no request for records transfer.
Their last known vehicle was a 2005 Ford F-150 King Ranch - Lariat Kit - Blue 4 Door IL Plate #3078512B. Stephen W Lutz is (44): 5’ 6”, 200 LBS. short brown hair, brown eyes. Monica N. Lutz (34) 5’ 4” 180 LBS, long brown hair, brown eyes. Nicholas S. Lutz (9): 4’ 3-5” Brown hair, brown eyes, olive skin Aiden S. Lutz (11): 4’ 7-5” 100lbs. brown/red hair, brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this family, please contact the City of Newton Police Department at 618-783-8478.
