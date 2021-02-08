NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) -A Niantic man has been arrested and accused of sending and receiving child pornography.
Joshua Skinner was arrested Friday after detectives executed a search warrant on his home.
The search warrant was based on an investigation that began after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided information about potential child pornography being uploaded to a social media site from a particular IP address.
Detectives interviewed Skinner after the warrant was executed. They said he acknowledged having sent and received child pornography videos via that web site.
He is currently being held pending a $150,000 bond.
