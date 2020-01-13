MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Water levels in Mt. Pulaski are back to normal after testing found high levels of nitrate in their drinking water.
According to the city, nitrate levels have returned to compliant levels. The city will continue to monitor the levels closely.
During a sample testing on Dec. 26 nitrate levels were at 11mg/L, which is above the maximum contaminate level of 10mg/L. Those levels could be dangers to children younger than six months old.
Mt. Pulaski leaders said nitrate can come from "natural, industrial or agricultural sources" such as septic systems and run-off. Levels can vary during the year, and authorities said they will continue to monitor water for safer levels.
The city will test for nitrate each month. They continue to work with the EPA to provide reliable water to their residents.