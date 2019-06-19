MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - There is no damage after a tornado hit the Moweaqua area.
The National Weather Service says the trained spotters saw the tornado over Moweaqua at 6:46 p.m. The storm is moving east at 10 miles per hour.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp confirmed at 7:30 p.m. that the tornado did not cause any damage.
A National Weather Service spotter reported a second tornado in the Bethany area Wednesday night.
A tornado warning for southern Macon County, northeastern Christian County and northwestern Shelby County has been canceled as the storm moved out of the area.
A tornado warning is active until 8 p.m. for northeastern Moultrie County.
This developing story will be updated as the station learns more.