MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - There is no damage after a tornado hit the Moweaqua area. 

The National Weather Service says the trained spotters saw the tornado over Moweaqua at 6:46 p.m. The storm is moving east at 10 miles per hour. 

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp confirmed at 7:30 p.m. that the tornado did not cause any damage. 

A National Weather Service spotter reported a second tornado in the Bethany area Wednesday night. 

A tornado warning for southern Macon County, northeastern Christian County and northwestern Shelby County has been canceled as the storm moved out of the area. 

A tornado warning is active until 8 p.m. for northeastern Moultrie County. 

This developing story will be updated as the station learns more.

