MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities do not believe there was any foul play after finding a person's body in the Sangamon River.
Chief Deputy Ben Hollis with the Menard County Sheriff's Office said a kayaker discovered the body at 2:39 p.m. Thursday. This was near the Hurie Park boat dock in Petersburg.
Authorities confirmed the victim was a man.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The official cause and manner of death will be determined when authorities receive the final autopsy and toxicology report.
The Menard County Sheriff's Office, Petersburg Police Department, ISP Crime Scene Services, Illinois Department of Conservation Police and the Petersburg Fire Department assisted Illinois State Police Zone 4.
Anyone with information should contact ISP at (217)782-4750.
