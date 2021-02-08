DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly a thousand people signed a petition to keep Anna Waters' name attached to Head Start in Decatur.
People believed rebranding was not necessary. Anna Waters Head Start has served the community for more than 50 years. Cassandra Brown can attest to the program's impact.
Brown was the one who started the petition. The Decatur native who now resides in Atlanta, Ga., attended the program in 1968.
"Thank you Ms. Waters, I wouldn't be here without you," Brown said.
Because of Waters' impact to Decatur, the Empowerment Opportunity Center confirmed her name is not leaving the program. In an interview, Tara Murray told WAND News officials "value that history and we wanna preserve that."
"And in addition to that, we're hoping to dedicate a room in the new facility to her," said Murray, who is the executive director of the Empowerment Opportunity Center. "I hope that's meaningful for the community."
Murray explained how the Empowerment Opportunity Center has three major programs: early childhood, energy and community services. Murray confirmed Anna Waters Head Start falls under the early childhood category.
"But we're positioning ourselves for growth in the future," Murray added. "So, we're using the early childhood services name as a way to include additional program options."
These are programs that will serve children while honoring a Decatur icon. The Empowerment Opportunity Center is a rebranding of the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation. Murray said the establishment values and respects its history.
