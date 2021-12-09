CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Nokomis man lost his life in a Wednesday night crash in Christian County, the sheriff's office said.
According to authorities, Christian County 911 received a call at about 8:11 p.m. Wednesday for a crash on County Highway 1 just north of County Highway 8. Officials said the crash happened when a southbound car crossed the center line and hit a northbound semi-truck.
The car driver, 31-year-old Charles L. Cummings Jr., was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Taylorville Fire Department. He did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 9:22 p.m. There were no other injuries reported.
The crash response involved the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Dunn's Ambulance, the Taylorville Police Department, the Taylorville Fire Department, Illinois State Police and the Christian County Coroner's Office.
ISP officials reconstructed the crash and conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection.
An autopsy on Cummings is scheduled to be held in Bloomington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.