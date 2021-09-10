CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's mayor, police and Unit 4 school district leaders addressed recent violence involving a school bus being hit by gunfire in a Friday press conference.
Gunfire erupted form a passing vehicle Thursday afternoon, striking a black SUV and a Unit 4 bus. This happened as the SUV was northbound on Neil Street, authorities said.
The SUV crashed at Moreland Boulevard and Town Center Boulevard, and the man who was driving it ended up hurt. It's unclear if his injury was from a gunshot graze wound or debris from the crash.
A single round of gunfire hit the bus. No students or staff were hurt.
On Friday, Champaign Deputy Police Chief Nathan Rath told reporters officers do not believe this situation happened randomly and involved people who knew each other. He said the motive is likely from an ongoing feud between people involved in a domestic relationship.
Rath added the bus and students were not the intended target.
"Yesterday's shooting was yet another tragic reminder that those individuals involved in gun crime in our city have no regard for human life," Rath said.
He and Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen echoed the same message in the press conference, which was that people need to come forward to help solve these crimes. Feinen said police can't do this alone and need community support.
"It is unconscionable that someone would care so little for human life that this could happen," Feinen said. "Gun violence in our neighborhoods, downtown, Campustown, and anywhere else in our community is not acceptable. We cannot continue to allow a small group of individuals to define our community."
Champaign Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer came to the podium after the mayor and said she is outraged by what has happened.
"We cannot allow our children to function in chaos, division and discord," she said. "We want to focus our energy on teaching and learning. It's difficult to do this if students feel unsafe."
She said the district has started to take proactive measures to help make sure schools are safe, including:
- Increasing security officers at district middle and high schools
- Adding security vehicles to patrol perimeters of school buildings
- Purchasing and installing over 515 security cameras for interior and exterior spaces of district buildings
- Security at sporting events in coordination with police and community members
- Metal detectors at sporting events to keep weapons out of those events
- Metal detector wands in school buildings on random days to reinforce safety in buildings
- Establishing a "see something, say something" tip line to call securely, including an 800 number and app for students to use.
- Common student and staff ID badges matching a school's individual colors at middle and high schools
- Additional student support advocates and hall monitors in middle and high schools
