Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.