WASHINGTON (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R) paid tribute to fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim on the U.S. House floor Thursday.
Davis began his speech by referencing Oberheim's 21 years of service in law enforcement, including his time serving the Decatur and Champaign communities. He spoke about Oberheim's two medals of valor for selfless acts of bravery.
Oberheim was referred to by Davis as a family man who was inspired by his four daughters.
"My prayers are with his wife, Amber, and daughters Hannah, Avery, Addison and Aubrey, as well as the rest of his family, friends and fellow officers," Davis said. "Chris was nothing short of a hero."
Davis closed by sharing a Bible verse that Chris Oberheim lived by.
"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God," Davis said in a quote of scripture.
