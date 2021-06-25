BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The National Weather Service reported cars were stuck on flooded roads after heavy Friday night rainfall.
The cars were stuck around Bloomington, where 1.5 to 3+ inches of rain fell Friday. The report came in at 9:10 p.m.
Drivers are reminded to turn around and never drive through flooded roadways if they encounter flooding.
