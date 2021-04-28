DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A weak tornado touched down in rural Douglas County Wednesday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.
The NWS in Lincoln told WAND News a trained weather spotter reported the weak tornado was in a field southwest of Arcola. The storm did not cause any damage.
Southwest Douglas County was under a brief tornado warning, which expired at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday. Weather authorities said the storm weakened below severe limits and didn't appear to be capable of producing a tornado after that time.
