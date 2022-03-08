SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An occupant was injured when a mobile home caught fire Tuesday in Springfield, responders said.
Firefighters said they were dispatched to 3430 Peoria Road. There were initial reports of a person being inside the home. Crews found a double wide mobile home with heavy fire showing on the left side.
The initial crew pulled a line and attacked from the front door, located on the right side.
Firefighters knocked the fire down and quickly extinguished several fires on the front porch/deck, a press release said. Searches did not find anyone in the structure.
An adult male occupant suffered minor injuries. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
Six people were displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.
Springfield firefighters were helped on the scene by Springfield police, City Water, Light and Power, the American Red Cross and Lifestar Ambulance Service.
