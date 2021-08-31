CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Two officers assisted a 16-year-old girl in saving her cousin after receiving a report of a male victim down in a backyard pool.
On August 15, Officer Scott Williams and Investigator Travis Schaal responded to reports of a male down in the water of a backyard pool at the 1800 block of Mayfield Road at approximately 2:54 p.m.
Police say they were dispatched to the location after 16-year-old girl named Eleanor reported that she was currently hanging on to her 17-year old cousin, Jack, in the backyard pool, keeping him afloat.
Once on scene, Eleanor told police she dove down to get him from the bottom of the pool and was able to pull him up and keep his head out of the water, but she could not get him out.
Jack was reported to be unconscious, but breathing, and making snoring noises.
Officer Williams and Investigator Schaal were able to pull Jack out of the pool and quickly put him on his side in the recovery position.
According to officials, Jack was not responsive and had agonal breathing, but he had a pulse.
Officers evaluated Jack and determined that CPR was not needed. The Chatham Fire Department arrived on scene, took over patient care, and transported Jack to the hospital.
It was later determined Jack may have had a seizure prior to going under the water.
Eleanor was recognized by the Chatham Police Department for her quick thinking and skillful actions in rescuing Jack from the bottom of the pool, she was also able to accurately describe the front of Jack's residence in a moment of extreme stress.
Even though she did not know the exact address of the home, she was able to give a good enough description that first responders were able to find them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.