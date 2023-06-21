DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Splash Cove was packed on Wednesday afternoon as central Illinois welcomed the first official day of summer.
Sounds of splashes and laughter filled the facility. Haley Hanes, lead pool manager, said there was a total of 130 kids at Splah Cove on Wednesday afternoon.
"We have kids coming from Normal, so it shows Splash Cove is out there for central Illinois and we have a place that is the destination to travel to Decatur for."
Temperatures on Wednesday reached near 90 degrees in some parts of central Illinois. The official start to summer means hot and humid weather will be more consistent in the area. Doctors at HSHS St. Mary's said the most common minor heat-related illness is heat exhaustion. That's when someone goes outside, gets overheated, and starts to feel tired and weak.
The most serious illness is heat stroke. Dr. Phil Barnell, Chair of the Department of Emergency Services, said that's when the body can't lose heat and the temperature goes up, which causes confusion and severe illness.
"We are so busy and so pushed that sometimes we try to ignore those minor symptoms of just not feeling good. When the temperatures are like they are now and the humidity goes up, doing that can lead to more problems later on."
Dr. Barnell said it's important for people to listen to their bodies and plan. When it comes to children, he said it's important to plan breaks that encourage them to slow down and get cooled off.
"Whether that's coming inside to have a popsicle and letting them cool down or having a juice break or fluid break, it's important to plan those breaks for them."
In addition to kids, doctors warn the summer season can be tough for vulnerable and elderly populations. He encourages family members to check on those individuals and make sure they have access to getting cool, whether that is a fan or air conditioning.
"Some of them are on medicines that impair their ability to get rid of heat," explained Dr. Barnell.
To help keep seniors cool this summer, the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center is collecting new fans to distribute to seniors in need. Outreach Manager Cheryl Palmer said they need more than 400 fans to hand out to local seniors.
"It is hot and some seniors do not have air," she said. "It means a lot to them to get a fan. It may seem like a small thing, but it means a lot to them."
People can drop off new fans at the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., Decatur, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday -Friday.
For a list of cooling centers in Macon County, click here. For a list of cooling centers in Champaign County, click here.
