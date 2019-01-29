MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Animal Control & Care Center is reminding pet owners to bring animals inside during extreme cold weather conditions.
Pets cannot handle being left outside in temperatures below freezing.
It takes only minutes for them to develop frostbite and hypothermia.
It is illegal to leave cats and dogs outside for a prolonged period of time resulting in them being hurt or dying.
Animal Control Wardens are on duty in Macon County and will be looking for cases of abuse and neglect.
To contact Macon County Animal Control, call 425-4508 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or the Macon County Sheriff's Office after hours at 424-1311.