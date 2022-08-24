DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur.
According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks.
Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of water for an extended period and not sure what other customers will be impacted at this time.
Repair crews are on site trying to resolve the situation. Anyone with questions regarding the incident can contact Water Services at 217-875-5705.
