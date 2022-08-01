ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - State and local officials are working on a plan to make an Assumption intersection safer following two deadly crashes there in the past five years.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), State Rep. Avery Bourne (IL-95), Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Assumption Mayor Derek Page, Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade, and Assumption Fire Chief Herb Palmer held a news conference Monday morning in Assumption to highlight the need for safety improvements at the US 51 & Leafland Street intersection.
The second deadly crash in the past five years at the intersection was on July 12. It took the life of two teenagers, 15-year-old Keegan Virden and 16-year-old Conner Rowcliff.
>>Central A&M vigil honors teens killed in crash
The first deadly crash was on October 24, 2018.
Concerned citizens have spoken up since the July 12 crash, calling for action to be taken to improve the intersection's safety.
The Illinois Department of Transportation provided a 10-year crash report from 2012-2022 for the intersection to Davis's office.
Prior to the most recent accident there had been 29 crashes with one being fatal.
IDOT is currently reviewing this intersection to determine what improvements may be needed, both short term and long term.
Options being considered include a light or a J turn.
WAND News will continue to follow this story as decisions are made going forward.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.