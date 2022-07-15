ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) -The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a second victim involved in a fatal crash near Assumption.
Coroner Jim Allmon, confirms the death of a 15 year old, Keegan Virden, from Henton, IL.
The coroner reports Virden was brought in by EMS after sustaining multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle collision. He was pronounced deceased Friday at 2:01 p.m. at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.
The Saint Louis City Coroner reported the identity of the first victim, and driver of the vehicle Conner James Rowcliff, 16, on Thursday.
According to the Saint Louis City Coroner, Rowcliff died on Tuesday at the St. Louis Children's Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say on Tuesday, July 12, a 16-year-old boy was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on Leafland Street at US Route 51. At the same time a 46-year-old man from Decatur was traveling southbound on US Route 51.
Police report for unknown reasons, the 16-year-old's vehicle traveled into the intersection and was struck by the southbound traveler.
The 16-year-old was airlifted to a regional hospital and later pronounced dead.
Officials said two passengers, a 15-year-old boy of Tower Hill and a 14-year-old boy from Assumption were both airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Assumption, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, with serious injuries.
ISP District 9 Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office confirms the four juveniles are Central A&M students.
Charlie Brown, principal of Central A&M High School and Gregory Elementary School released the following statement regarding the accident:
"We are just gathering as a school and community waiting word like everyone else. We have counselors and ministers available to our students and have had several students in and out this morning and early afternoon. Our community supports our Raiders 100 percent. People are here to offer support and prayers for our four students and their families, as well as each other. Moweaqua Foods, Crawfords, and Casey's provided food for all who are here. Blessed to be in this community."
Brown posted to Facebook on Friday stating the following:
"Raider Nation: This is from the beloved Virden family:
Our dear, sweet Keegan has passed away. His final unselfish act of life will be to donate his organs and help save the lives of nine other people. All are invited to a flag-raising ceremony at St. John's Hospital in Springfield at 6 p.m. tonight. At the flagpole in front of the hospital, a flag will be raised to honor Keegan's final gift. Please join the Virdens in honoring Keegan. The Virden family appreciates all the love, prayers and support, and would be honored for anyone who wishes to join them in honoring Keegan tonight in Springfield. Please keep the Virden family in your prayers. #RaiderStrong "
Posts for support and prayers have already started to flood social media.
The Assumption Community Pride Association posted on Facebook "All of Assumption is praying for the four students involved in the accident this morning and their families. Please keep them close to your hearts, along with the first responders, students and staff at Central A&M."
Meridian High School shared to Facebook "Our hearts go out to those in the Central AM community today. We are here for all of you. We will open the high school from 4-6pm for any students who wish to come in."
The superintendent of Central A&M confirmed the students were all in football team and were heading to go to weight training when the crash happened. She also shared about the school opening up to students Tuesday for counseling and prayers.
"We spent [Tuesday] together the kids, I think we had about 120 kids at one point at the school. A lot of staff members came up, we had counselors there, we had pastors there...we were there to take care of our kids," said DeAnn Heck, Superintendent of Central A&M Schools. She says she's thankful and overwhelmed by the community's response.
"It's amazing. The people that outpouring, I think you saw some of it on Facebook, that outpouring has been overwhelming. And we, we love each other," Heck said.
The First National Bank of Assumption is taking donations, they posted this:
We have accounts set up for the Rowcliff Family and the Heinemann Family at The First National Bank of Assumption for those that prefer in person.
All the families have paypals or venmos set up and several have gofundmes now, they are linked in the comments.
You can also mail donations to the bank at Po Box 197, Assumption, IL 62510
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.