ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Through the generosity of the Central A&M community, 39 families will have gifts under the tree this Christmas.
Keegan's Gifts From Heaven collected enough toys and funds to provide 70 children with gifts. Kathy Templeton, Keegan Virden's godmother, said they hoped to give back to families who needed help this holiday.
"We wanted to give back to our community because our community has been so gracious, to not just Keegan, but to all four of the boys and even other boys who have passed away in the last few years."
Keegan Virden, 15, and Connor Rowcliff, 16, died in a crash along US-51 in Assumption this past July.
According to Templeton, Keegan was known for his generosity. Through organ donation, he was able to save ten lives.
To keep his memory and generosity alive, Keegan's family and friends collected toys and money to bless other families.
"He would love it," Templeton said. "He would be so excited and glad to know that we were able to raise that much in honor of him."
Earlier this year, the City of Assumption proclaimed April 27 Connor Rowcliff Day and December 25 Keegan Virden Day. In the resolution, on Keegan Virden Day, residents are encouraged to use the day as a day of remembering and sharing.
"Think about how you can give back. Think about how you can give back to your community," he said.
Keegan's Gifts From Heaven hopes to expand next year and provide for families in Shelbyville. People can make donations through Keegan's Gifts from Heaven Facebook page, click this link.
