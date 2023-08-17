UPDATE:
WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the Watseka Police Department to conduct a death investigation at the scene of a shooting around the 400 block of W. North St.
No further information has been provided at this time.
WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) — Multiple shooting victims were discovered in Watseka Thursday afternoon.
According to the Watseka Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. North St. for a report of a shooting victim. Once on the scene, police discovered multiple shooting victims. The department has not commented on the condition of the victims.
The shooter is in police custody and officers are on the scene conducting an investigation.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
