(WAND)- Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigate a single-vehicle fatal accident.
According to police, at approximately 4:54 p.m. on June 4, Donald R. Heisner, 48, of L'Erable, IL, was traveling north on Co. Rd. 1500 E. when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway into the east side ditch.
Police say Heisner continued to travel northbound for another 275 feet, striking two trees along the way. Heisner's vehicle then became airborne for a short time before striking a final tree and coming to a stop near 2530 N.
Heisner was extracted from his vehicle and transported to Riverside Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.