CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is dead after a late night shooting that occurred outside of a local business.
At approximately 10:09 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot of a local business in the 1000 block of Bloomington Rd. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The initial investigation suggests that the victim was outside the business when several cars pulled up. Multiple individuals got out of their cars. An argument began, leading to gunshots, leaving the victim wounded. Investigators found more than 40 shell casings at the crime scene. Crews also found property damaged. Police say the suspects fled the scene.
The 23-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Champaign County Coroner identified him as Christopher B. Kelly. The Champaign Police Department and Champaign County Coroner's Office are investigating his death.
