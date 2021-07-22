DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Less than half of Macon County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A Decatur organization of women wanted to get involved in changing the statistic.
Organizers put together a health fair at the Lucy Loft. The event provided resources to live better lives. However, their efforts are more than about protecting people from the virus.
For weeks, Vanessa Goforth discussed among her family is they should get vaccinated. But it took less than a minute to roll up her sleeve and get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She encouraged central Illinoisans to get the shot.
"We knew that we needed it [the vaccine]," Goforth said. "And it didn't even hurt."
While the Decatur mother is protecting herself from a virus, Sista Girls & Friends told WAND News it will take more than a vaccine to live a healthy life. Denita Hentz, one of the event organizers, said "health goes beyond COVID-19 at this point".
"It's very important that we just remember our health, our mental health, all those things are very vital in our community," Hentz said.
Especially in the rural and communities of color, health officials said COVID-19 has "unequally affected many racial and ethnic minority groups," thus putting them more at risk of getting sick and dying from the virus.
"We want people to have their other health concerns taken care of," Hentz added.
From blood pressure, to HIV and Hepatitis C testing. central Illinoisans were introduced to nutritional facts, CPR training and the impact of drug use. The health fair was supposed to serve as a bridge to connecting people with experts.
Event organizers said COVID-19 encompasses so much more than a cough and flu-like symptoms.
At last check, nearly 80,000 vaccine doses have been administered to Macon County residents.
