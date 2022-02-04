DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More than 500 meals were served to Decatur vulnerable since the first of the month.
The Good Samaritan Inn served hot and sack lunches to the city's most vulnerable. Despite the winter storm, volunteers and cooks showed up to help.
Executive Nicky Besser told WAND News from cooking to clearing the parking lot and sidewalks, the volunteers made sure nobody was hungry and cold.
"We fed people the last three days," she said. "We do everything we can to stay open."
The Good Samaritan Inn served food to walk-ins as well as taking meals to the Oasis and Salvation Army.
"They know there is a safe warm place for a meal. We've been partnering with other organizations in town, so are just trying to make it easier on their staff as well," she said.
To learn more about The Good Samaritan Inn and help with their mission, click here.
