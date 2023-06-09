ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — The 5th annual Shalynn's Shuffle will step off in Atwood on Saturday morning.
The 5K run/walk is a fundraiser put on by Shalynn's Hope, an organization in Doulgass and Piatt Counties that works to promote awareness of substance abuse in the community.
The organization was founded by Stacy Welch, Shalynn's mother. Shalynn lost a difficult battle with substance abuse in 2017. Welch made her pain into purpose by starting Shalynn's Hope in 2018.
"I worked a lot with people that struggled with substance abuse and their families to support them and get them the resources they needed."
Over the past 3 years, Welch has made her way into schools. She is working with students to get them on board with spreading awareness and advocating.
"I think it's important for students to learn the consequence before it happens to them," said Kaylee Thompson, a student involved with Operation Hope.
Welch hopes to continue to spread awareness and continue to help other families impacted by substance abuse.
"There is always hope. There is hope for everyone that is struggling."
Shalynn's Shuffle will start on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 a.m. at Atwood-Hammond Grade School. To learn more, click here.
