CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare is opening a new clinic in Champaign.
The new primary care office is located at 1712 West Springfield Avenue (Union Square) in Champaign.
It is tentatively scheduled to open to patients this fall.
The location will provide services like general wellness exams, preventative care, treatment and management of chronic diseases, preventative medicine and caring for patients with acute medical conditions. Physical therapy and x-ray services will also be available.
