URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - OSF Health Care is reminding people to be seen for their primary health needs.
Services that had been temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to reopen.
OSF HealthCare primary care and specialty practices have added options, including telephone and video visits, to make sure people get care even if they are not comfortable coming for an in-person visit.
OSF said preventive and routine health needs that should not be ignored include:
· Routine physicals that can help catch serious disease in an early stage, when it’s easier to treat.
· Screening procedures such as mammograms.
· Recommended and seasonal immunizations for children and adults.
· Lab tests that monitor conditions and alert providers to changes in your health.
· Ensuring prescribed medications are refilled and updated as needed.
· Specialist visits to monitor and treat chronic health conditions.
“It’s important for individuals to continue to follow the health routine established with their physician or other care provider, especially for those with chronic health conditions,” said Dr. Jared Rogers, president, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center. “Most of our physician practices are offering video visits and for those who want or need an in-person visit, we have implemented changes for everyone’s safety and peace of mind, including allowing more time between patients and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces between appointments.”
OSF HealthCare emergency departments are open.
If you are having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke or think you might be, call 911 and get to the nearest emergency department immediately.
Some symptoms or conditions are always a potential emergency, and need to be checked out immediately:
· Symptoms of stroke, heart attack or serious injury. That includes dizziness, severe chest or abdominal pain, numbness and difficulty breathing.
· Open wounds that might require stitches.
· A feeling that your health is deteriorating, such as weakness or shortness of breath.
· Sudden worsening of chronic conditions, such as diabetes or COPD.
Most OSF Rehabilitation locations are open, and ready to safely serve patients needing physical therapy.
For mental health wellness, OSF HealthCare offers SilverCloud, a free, secure, anonymous and interactive platform that helps people manage the feeling and causes of depression, anxiety or stress.
Individuals can also chat with Clare, the digital assistant on osfhealthcare.org, who can help direct you to resources to meet your needs.
