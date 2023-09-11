DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently responding to the scene and opening an investigation with the Archer Daniels Midland Company following Sunday night's explosion.
At 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant at ADM’s processing complex in Decatur that sent smoke billowing into the air and shook neighboring homes.
Eight people were injured in the blast.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.
OSHA has six months from the date of the incident to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties, if violations of workplace safety and health regulations are found during the inspection.
OSHA has another open inspection at ADM from April 2023 opened at the SOY East facility at 3883 East Faries Parkway. That investigation remains open.
When OSHA opens inspections:
- All employers are required to notify OSHA when an employee is killed on the job or suffers a work-related hospitalization, amputation, or loss of an eye.
- A fatality must be reported within 8 hours.
- An in-patient hospitalization, amputation, or eye loss must be reported within 24 hours.
