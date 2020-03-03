BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Miller Park Zoo has welcomed two new baby otters.
The pups, a male and a female, were born Feb. 25 at the zoo.
Guests can view the new pups with their mom Tallulah on a monitor in the hospital window.
North American River Otters rarely reproduce in zoos and aquariums, the Miller Park Zoo said.
There have only been eight litters across 113 institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the last 12 months. A typical litter is three pups, but can be anywhere from one to five.
“Otter pups are always great for our guests, and for the river otter population in general,” explained Jay Tetzloff, Superintendent of Miller Park Zoo, adding “We’re excited to watch them grow up, and I encourage people to stop by and see them.”