SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A $475 million project in Downtown Springfield is hoping to improve access throughout the area by adding underpasses to avoid trains coming to a stop. However, local businesses are feeling the effects of heavy construction.
"It does make it a lot harder for customers to park and visit any business or service downtown," said Gary Kessler, owner of Recycled Records.
Recycled Records sits on East Adam Street downtown. The store opened in 1910 as a furniture store by Kessler's grandparents. In 1980 it became a record shop, but 123 years of serving the Springfield community is coming to an end.
"We're going out of business after 43 years. This Saturday is our last day, so business the last three weeks have been unbelievable," said Kessler.
The shop was looking forward to the last few weeks of business, but construction slowed down customer traffic. Kessler said due to the construction, his store was unreachable.
"They closed my street, and they closed my sidewalk. Our store was completely inaccessible," said Kessler.
Kessler reached out to the city to get the sidewalk reopened. He hopes this will help remaining businesses in the downtown area.
"A lot of very unique and wonderful businesses downtown," said Kessler. "With products you can't get anywhere else, and happy, friendly owners who care about happy customers."
Recycled Records will have an event Saturday to celebrate decades of serving the area. There will be live music, food and more. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.