GREENBRIER, Ark. (WAND) - Volunteers in hazmat suits braved filthy conditions to rescue over 100 cats and a dog in Arkansas.
The effort was conducted at four buildings by the Humane Society of the Delta and Biscuit's Legacy Thursday, according to NBC affiliate KARK. The animals were found in Greenbrier.
National Animal Cruelty Investigator Maggie Bradley told the station this could be one of the biggest projects officials have taken on, adding there were kittens they couldn't find.
Empty canned cat food littered the floor and gave off a smell Bradley called "overwhelming."
The two nonprofit organizations involved in the rescue said they are working together to try and help the animals. A $10,000 donation from the Bissell Foundation and assistance from other organizations is helping everyone play a role in the rescue.
The person who lived at the property is not facing charges, as she is an elderly woman who is in assisted living, according to Bradley.
Even thought cats have been removed from the houses, they still have to recover before they can be adopted. Click here for where to send donations and here for details on the recovery progress.
Rescuers are getting assistance from the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.
