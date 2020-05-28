DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Overlook Adventure Park will reopen the mini golf courses on Saturday.
The two 18-hole courses will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
According to the park district, the high ropes course and batting cages will remain closed.
The facility will open as part of the Phase 3 plan. Guidelines will be set to support the health and wellness of patrons and staff.
Safety guidelines include, staff wearing face coverings and using sneeze guards at admission, enforcing social distancing guidelines and displaying “6 feet apart” signage, following CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols of all shared equipment and common areas, releasing groups of 6 or less at a time and enforcing a “keep at least one hole between groups throughout play” rule, keeping high touch point areas like water fountains inoperable, encouraging golfers to wear face coverings and avoid touching facility accessories.
Anyone wishing to use the mini golf course should call ahead for availability. Calls can be made to 422-2316 during open hours and should be made before going to the courses.
Visit overlookadventure.com for pricing and more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.