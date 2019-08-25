ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND)- The owners of Schultz’s Dairy Bar announced they have closed their doors after running the restaurant for more than 30 years.
WAND featured the Altamont staple and its giant tenderloin during our Discovering Central Illinois series last November. The restaurant has had a number of owners since it opened in the 1950s, most recently Kevin and Carrie Schultz.
On Wednesday, the family announced on Facebook they would no longer operate the restaurant.
“It’s been a long, great ride that we have thoroughly enjoyed, but as time goes on, God brings us down different paths and life changes,” they wrote. “All of our other family businesses are demanding more and more of our time, and we feel this is the right time to move on.”
Friday, they wrote that the restaurant had nothing left in its inventory and would close then.
The family said they have plans to lease the building to a new restaurant soon.