PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A report of a student possessing a handgun put a Pana elementary school on a brief lockdown.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Pana Community Unit District No. 8 Superintendent Jason Bauer said officials at Lincoln Elementary learned information about a student possessing a gun in their backpack. There was immediately a brief lockdown and law enforcement was notified.
No type of weapon was found on school property during the investigation. Bauer said there is no imminent threat of violence toward the school, students or staff.
"We want you to know that when staff members and/or administration are made aware of the possibility of any weapons on school property that we take those reports very seriously and act immediately," Bauer said. "The safety and well-being of our students while at school is our number one priority."
