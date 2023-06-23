PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Paris Union School District 95 Superintendent Jeremy Larson has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice.
The Prairie Press was sent a letter signed by District 95 Board of Education President Kevin Knoepfel.
This notice comes after a subpoena was issued by the United States District Court in Springfield, requiring Larson to testify before a grand jury on June 21.
That testimony is not available. Much of the subpoena was redacted.
Knoepfel told The Prairie Press Larson was placed on leave immediately following an FBI search at his home on June 13.
The letter said Larson “shall remain on paid administrative leave” while “the final letter related to the ISBE audit, information related to the grand jury subpoena received by the Board of Education, and the search of your residence by federal agents” are investigated by the school board.
“Due to the nature of these allegations, and the uncertainty of the outcome of this matter, you are not to be on school district property or at any school district activity without my express written permission."
Megan Carroll is currently acting superintendent for District 95. However, Knoepfel said, "We are working on some things," in relation to how long Carroll will be in the position.
FBI agents were on the scene in Paris on June 13 executing a search in the 700 block of Tenbroeck Street before noon.
WAND reached out to the FBI who confirmed that they were conducting "court authorized activity" but would give no further details.
WAND reached out to Larson for comment after the raid but did not receive a reply.
The Illinois State Board of Education Executive Director of Communications Jackie Matthews sent out a release stating that a routine audit of the district had findings that prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring. Approximately $3.24 million was identified "in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries."
The monitoring included federal grants which means that federal law enforcement authorities are aware of the questioned costs.
ISBE also stated that personnel decisions regarding the superintendent are up to the local school board.
The preliminary report documents below were provided by ISBE.
