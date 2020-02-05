DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park Board said design plans for the lazy river at Splash Cove are underway.
The water park is set to open this spring. However, the lazy river won't be open for at least another year, according to President of the Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners Chris Harrison.
A state budget made the new addition to Splash Cove at Overlook Adventure Park possible. The plans also include a splash pad. The board is working on a design plan that will keep them at or below the $3 million they were give by the state.
The board also approved the purchase of 60 new electric golf carts for Red Tail Run. The new carts will also have USB charging ports. The new carts are part of the park districts plans to replace carts every 5-7 years.
Along with new carts golfers will see a slight increase in prices for the 2020 season. An annual pass will cost $125 and the daily fee will go up by $1 per green.
Golf cart prices will also be the same price on weekends and during the weekdays.