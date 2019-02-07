URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Faculty at the University of Illinois will be paying more for parking starting in July.
Faculty and staff parking-permit rates will go up by 12.5 percent, the first increase since 2012, the News Gazette reports.
Parking-meter rates will also go from $1 an hour to $1.25 in July 2023.
The increase will help the parking department pay for maintenance and construction. That includes refurbishing two parking garages near the campus bookstore.
Prices are based on salary. Someone making $50,000 a year will go from paying $400 a year to $450.
The prices are capped at $745 for a person making $82,777 a year.
The fees cover virtual parking permits. They are enforced with license-plate-recognition technology.