CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A portion of N. Walnut in Champaign will be closed starting next week for sewer work to be completed.
In order to install sanitary sewer connection at 1202 N. Walnut, D&S Sewer Service will close a portion of Walnut Street between Bradley Avenue and Garwood Street.
The closure will begin on Tuesday, February 23 and will reopen on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The street will be closed to through traffic, but access to all local properties will be maintained via Garwood Street.
Use an alternate route whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.