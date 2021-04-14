NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - Part of a popular NOKOMIS restaurant building collapsed early Wednesday morning.
At about 12:15 a.m., Nokomis Area Fire Protection District, Nokomis Police Department and Nokomis-Will Area Ambulance Service. were called out to the restaurant building.
The diner sustained major damage.
The collapse left part of the eastbound lane of Illinois Rt 16 covered in building debris.
Nokomis Fire Chief Michael Smalley said, "There were no injuries to the occupants of the apartment located above the diner."
Demi's Diner has been a Nokomis landmark for several years and will be closed for the foreseeable future. The building where the restaurant is located is an early 1900's construction masonry type building that has been a restaurant for many years, dating back to the 1960's when it was the "Candy Kitchen".
Illinois Department of Transportation has closed Illinois Route 16 from State Street to Cedar Street. Traffic will be re-routed to Central Street until the building integrity can be evaluated.
