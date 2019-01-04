SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) – A plane went off a runway at a central Illinois airport late Thursday.
An exact timeline is unclear, but the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District told WAND-TV it assisted in getting passengers out of the plane and into the terminal. The MTD came with a bus and wheelchair lifts, as it says two people on the plane used wheelchairs.
There are no known injuries, and MTD leaders said on Facebook that the situation involved “just some chilly travelers grateful for the warmth”.
WAND-TV reached out to Willard Airport for comment and did not immediately hear back.