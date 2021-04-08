PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - A boil order issued after a major fire in downtown Pawnee has been lifted.
The village lost all water when it responded to a fire at Copperheads Bar Tuesday. The fire burned down Copperheads and destroyed four other businesses.
Copperheads is the second bar to burn down in Pawnee in the last four years.
