SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The public is asked to help with "buddy checks" of veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release from Mike Walton of American Legion Post #32 in Springfield said veterans could suffer serious negative effects from having to stay inside to avoid the virus. This specifically applies to those veterans with PTSD or other problems.
Those who know a veteran are asked to call them and check on them during this health crisis. Those who know a person who is familiar with a veteran should spread the word about this "buddy check" system.
The American Legion is also looking for people to support the American Legion Mess Hall Restaurant by taking out to-go orders. The restaurant is located at 1120 E. Sangamon Ave. in Springfield.
Hours run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday. A menu is attached to this story.