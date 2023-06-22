WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) —A harrowing video shows Peoria County Deputies assisting in the rescue of a 5-year-old child from a third story window during a house fire on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to an apartment fire at the Edgewood Apartments in the 2700 block of Radan Ct. around 10:25 p.m.
Upon arrival, deputies found a family of four trapped on the third floor and flames coming from the roof of the apartment building.
Deputies worked with citizens and used a blanket to catch a five-year-old child that was dropped out of a third-floor window.
West Peoria Fire and other local fire departments responded and saved the other three family members from the apartment.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"This is such a great example of our first responders working with citizens in our community to save lives. As you can see and hear in the body-worn camera footage, this was a very intense situation. I am proud of everyone involved and thoughts and prayers for the families affected by this fire," Sheriff Watkins said.
