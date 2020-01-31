PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – An annual report from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that a Peoria nursing home reported a rape of one of their residents.
According to the report, the incident happened at Generations at Peoria. The facility was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure a resident was free from abuse and sexual assault. The findings were released in the annual Fourth Quarter report.
In the report, the assault happened on Aug. 24. A CNA alerted management that when she was making a routine check up on a woman she was “terrified.”
The CNA said she helped put the woman to bed around 6:45 p.m. and came back for the check in to find the woman with her underwear at her ankles and her hair was disheveled. She also found markings along her groin, hair on her body that didn’t belong to her and the bed moved in a different direction.
The resident said "I was asleep and woke up to a man on top of me having sex with me. I sort of pushed the man, but he continued to have sex with me in my private parts. I have seen this man before, but cannot remember who he is."
The incident was turned over to local police, according to the IDHP report.
Fluid collected at the scene is being tested for DNA. No arrests have been made.
The administrator for Generations at Peoria shared the following statement with WEEK-TV.
Several other facilities in Illinois face fines and violations in the recent report, including facilities in Decatur, Springfield, Jacksonville and Champaign.
To see all the reports, click here.