SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND) - A new vending machine located right next to the Phoenix Center provides harm reduction materials like needles, fentanyl strips, and narcan.
This is the newest part of the Springfield Harm Reduction Initiative. The Phoenix Center hopes by providing safe materials for those struggling with drug addiction, the number of HIV and Hepatitis cases will decrease.
"Where we come in is creating safety in use," said Sara Bowen, Assistant Director of the Phoenix Center. "Like using new needles, not having abscesses, not sharing supplies with others who might have HIV or Hepatitis C, linking people to Hepatitis C treatment so that it doesn't go from one person to next. There is a ton of safety in what we do and we will continue to do it."
All of the products in the vending machine are free. Bowen says there has been some pushback on the project, but staff at the Phoenix Center know that providing these materials is saving lives.
"A lot of people do think that providing people who use drugs with clean supplies is enabling. It's not enabling in any way, shape or form," said Bowen. "There are several studies that have proven otherwise. People are going to use drugs, no matter if they have new supplies or not and that's where we come in."
While the Phoenix Center is in Springfield, they deliver harm reduction products to more than a dozen counties. They are hoping to deliver similar services around Central Illinois.
They are partnering with the University of Chicago to try to implement lockboxes, which would operate similarly to the vending machine, in rural areas.
Bowen said its important for people to recognize how necessary harm reduction is. The Phoenix Center offers harm reduction training four times a year so people can learn more about the materials offered and the necessity of them.
"Substance use has been a part of our culture, since the beginning of our culture and it's not going to end anytime soon," said Bowen. "Recovery programs are not 100% successful, and some people will never stop using. So the where we come in is creating safety in use."
The vending machine also offers feminine hygiene products, food, and other supplies for those who need them.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.