WASHINGTON D.C. (WAND) - Police arrested a man after a cyclist was caught on video gripping a young woman's arm as he ripped a racial justice sign out of her hand.
The incident ocurred at Capital Crescent Trail in Washington D.C.
One of the other two young people told NBC affiliate News 4's Pat Collins, the cyclist hit him with his bike before pinning him to the gorund.
Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington is charged with three counts of second-degree assault.
Police said they received hundreds of tips to help determine Brennan as the suspect.
Police contacted Brennan and his lawyers Friday. They got consent to search his home. Brennan voluntarily surrendered to detectives that night.
Several men said internet users trying to identify the suspect falsely accused them, tarnishing their reputations online.
A former Montgomery County Police Department employee was falsely accused, the department said in a tweet. A local marketing director also faced a false accusation, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said.
"Reports circulating on social media referencing a former MCPD employee as being the suspect in the Capital Crescent trail assault are false. Additional information is forthcoming from the Maryland National Capital Park Police who are heading the investigation."
The video shows the cyclist with a flyer in his hand, confronting a woman. She puts her hand up to drive him away and shouts “Get away from me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.