CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign police have arrested a suspect involved in a recent shooting that occurred on July 2.
On July 2, Police responded to the 900 block of Francis Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
After further investigation into the incident, police were able to identify the suspect involved as Xavier Gary, 29, of Champaign.
According to police, on July 7, the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Gary for the offense of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
His bond on the warrant is set at $1,000,000.
Gary was also issued an arrest warrant on June 22, 2021, obtained by the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office, for the offense of failure to appear for felony possession/use of a firearm.
On July 8, in the area of 1005 Francis Drive, Champaign Police located and arrested Gary without incident.
Police also recovered two firearms at the scene.
Gary was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center, where he will await future court proceedings.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
