CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police were called to the 900 block of Francis Drive early Friday morning regarding a shooting.
According to police, after officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old male with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown offender approached the victim and fired upon him in a residential complex parking lot area.
Police recovered a total of 13 shell casings from the scene.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
