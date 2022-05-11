TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville arson suspect told police she burned her house down, officers said.
On Tuesday, Taylorville police and firefighters heard a call about a house fire in the 800 block of E. Adams St. They also learned about a disturbance at this location.
Thick black smoke was coming from the residence when law enforcement arrived. Officers yelled to see if anyone was inside. They then tried to enter the house to check, but the smoke was heavy.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and went inside through the front. There was nobody inside and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Police said witnesses told them neighbors heard a disturbance and the homeowner walking away from the residence just before the fire. Police looked for her and her children, then learned from witnesses about where she had gone.
When officers found her, they said she admitted to the crime. She and her children were taken to the police department.
Authorities identified the suspect as 35-year-old Brittney J. Hill. She was charged with aggravated arson.
Hill is in Christian County custody.
This is the third arson in 2022 alone in Taylorville. Police said two of the three crimes were cleared by arrests. The investigation into the Tuesday fire is ongoing.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.